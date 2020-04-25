2020 NFL Draft: Bears select Kindle Vildor No. 163 overall

The Chicago Bears have made their second selection in the fifth round in the 2020 NFL Draft, picking Kindle Vildor out of Georgia Southern at No. 163 overall pick in the Draft.

Analysis

Here is a breakdown of Kindle Vildor’s game via NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

He’s a little slender and his speed is average, but Vildor possesses good athletic ability with the man cover talent to stay near his target. He does a nice job of challenging throws effectively when he’s in position thanks to his length and timing, but he’ll need to improve his route recognition and anticipation as a pro. He can be too passive and ineffective as a tackler, which will be a non-starter for certain NFL teams. Vildor has the ability to challenge for a CB4/CB5 spot for man-cover defenses.

Highlights

Make sure to stop by our message board to discuss the selection of Kindle Vildor.