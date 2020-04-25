2020 NFL Draft: Bears select WR Darnell Mooney No. 173 overall

The Chicago Bears have made their third selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, picking Darnell Mooney out of Tulane at No. 173 overall in the fifth round on Saturday afternoon. Pace again traded up, this time with the Philadelphia Eagles giving up picks No. 196, No. 200 and No. 223 for No. 173 and No. 227.

Analysis

Here is a breakdown of Darnell Mooney’s game via NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

Limber and explosive, he has the makings of a mismatch slot with the ability to stretch and attack speed-deficient coverages. It’s easy to criticize Mooney for frequency of drops during his time at Tulane, but he took short throws and turned them into touchdowns of 86, 79 and 55 yards in 2018. He’s sudden underneath and should fit right in as a slot, but he won’t be able to outrun NFL coverage and needs to tighten up the routes. He definitely has a puncher’s shot at finding an NFL home, but the slender frame and inability to help on special teams are big challenges to overcome.

Highlights

Make sure to stop by our message board to discuss the selection of Darnell Mooney.