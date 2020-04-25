2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears select DE Trevis Gipson No. 155 overall

The Chicago Bears have made their first selection on day three in the 2020 NFL Draft, picking Trevis Gipson out of Tulsa at No. 155 overall in the fifth round on Saturday afternoon. The Bears could hardly wait and moved up in the fifth round on Saturday, trading away a 2021 fourth-round pick to Minnesota for No. 155 overall.

Analysis

Here is a breakdown of Trevis Gipson’s game via NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

He’s quite raw and in the dead center of his developmental phase, but it’s hard not to get excited by the traits and flashes. Gipson was a late bloomer so he is still a little behind in his fundamentals and technique. He doesn’t have go-to moves and counters, but the rush is real with a long, explosive first step and the athleticism and length to win the edge and harass the pocket. He needs better hand usage and lower body strength to handle himself at the point of attack, but he is a rangy tackler. Gipson isn’t NFL-ready yet, but he’s a potential diamond in the rough as a long-limbed defensive end in odd or even fronts.

Highlights