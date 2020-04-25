Latest:

2020 NFL Draft: Who is the Bears’ new draft pick Jaylon Johnson?

The Bears really needed to address the secondary with defensive back and safety help, and that’s what they went for with their other second round pick Friday night selecting Jaylon Johnson out of Utah at No. 50.

After cutting Prince Amukamara, the Bears had a huge hole opposite Kyle Fuller and needed to address the situation in the draft at some point. Enter Jaylon Johnson.

In 2018, Johnson had his best collegiate career. He finished the season with 41 total tackles, 2 TFL, 1 Sack, and 4 INT. He had a bit of a drop off in 2019, finishing the season with 36 total tackles, 1 TFL, and 2 INT, but it was revealed he played the whole season with a torn labrum. That’s some solid play over the course of 13 games, with an injury that could really limit a CB’s effectiveness. Playing through the injury is a testament to his toughness and dedication to stick it out with his guys.

Pros

  • Physical CB
  • Really good size for a corner at 6’0″ 193 lbs.
  • Seems really smart and uses that to throw off WRs technique, identify routes, and excel in different coverages
  •  Good vertical to defend jump balls

Cons

  • Shoulder injuries can linger
  • Has trouble covering quick/sudden WRs
  • Overaggresiveness is a blessing and a curse which causes him to to get burned occasionally
  • Gets caught staring down the backfield occasionally

Many analysts had Johnson as a top CB, and many thought that if not for his shoulder injury, he might have been off the board before making it to the Bears… or even the 2nd round for that matter:

All signs point to Johnson being a steal at pick #50, and if he ends up being better than Fuller? A Pro-Bowl caliber CB at pick 50 is definitely a steal. The Bears addressed a need and Johnson should be considered a Day-1 starter opposite Kyle Fuller. Only time will tell, but so far, so good for Ryan Pace in the 2020 draft. More work to be done the rest of the weekend.

One last stat for all you stat heads out there… check out this tweet from PFF:

1200+ coverage snaps and only 3 TD’s allowed? Yeah, I think he’s gonna fit in just fine down on the Lakefront.

Welcome to Chicago, Jaylon.

