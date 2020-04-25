Chicago Bears sign Ledarius Mack, brother of Khalil as undrafted free agent

While the 2020 NFL Draft has come to a close, the real fun is just beginning.

Following the draft, undrafted players are allowed to agree to terms with teams in the NFL. The next 48 or so hours will be busy for the league as hundreds of prospects will agree to deals with teams.







The Chicago Bears have already made some moves with undrafted free agents, signing a few of them here on Saturday night. But one of those players stuck out in particular.

Ledarius Mack has agreed to join the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo and he will join his brother, Khalil, at least this offseason:

Ledarius also played his college ball at Buffalo University but will have a different path to the NFL than his brother, former first-round pick. Last year at Buffalo, Ledarius had eight sacks and three forced fumbles as a defensive end.

While he wasn’t drafted, Ledarius now has the chance to make the team and gets to learn from one of the best edge rushers in the game in Khalil as the two will likely live together this offseason.

The next month, at least, has been cancelled for the NFL offseason as teams will go with virtual meetings for rookie minicamp as well as OTA’s.