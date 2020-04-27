Air Jordan 1 “White Royal” set to release in early May

For those of you looking for something to spend part of your stimulus check on and want to add to your sneaker collection, then early May might have a good opportunity for you to do so.

The Air Jordan I “White Royal” is set to release in early May, the latest retro Jordan to drop, following up the Air Jordan V “Fire Red” back on April 25th. While the news of the White Royal hit the internet back in December of 2019, we now have official confirmation from Jordan Brand and photos for the May 9 release date.

The White Royal Air Jordan 1 will feature black leather overlays throughout the upper including on the mudguard, SWOOSH, and eyestays while white appears on the midsole and leather side panel. Royal Blue rounds off this design on the outsole, toe box and top ankle. As you can see in the photos below, the Air Jordan wings logo will be in white as well as the Nike Air branding on the tongue.

The sneakers will drop on May 9th for a retail of $170 USD and will be available on the SNKRS app as well as select retailers across the nation. For more on the Air Jordan I White Royal please check out SNKRS.