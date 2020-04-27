Report: Bulls to hire Marc Eversley as general manager

Shortly after episode 4 of “The Last Dance” aired and ended with the bombshell of Jerry Krause telling reporters Phil Jackson was not returning during that 1997-98 season, we received some breaking news regarding the current state of the Chicago Bulls’ franchise.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday morning that the Bulls will hire assistant Philadelphia 76ers general manager Marc Eversley as their new general manager in the front office:

Sixers assistant GM Marc Eversley has agreed to a deal to become the Chicago Bulls new general manager, league sources tell ESPN. Eversley will join EVP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas to lead a reshaped front office. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020

New Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas and team president Michael Reinsdorf has really started to retool the front office after accepting the job just weeks ago and Eversley is the latest move in that process.

Eversley joins the Bulls after stints with the Sixers, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors and even spent a decade working at Nike. He will become the first black general manager in Bulls’ history.