Report: Jim Boylen would be ‘blindsided’ if fired by Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have made some big changes to their front office by bringing in Arturas Karnisovas as the new executive vice president of basketball operations, replacing John Paxson.

Since that move a few weeks back, Karnisovas has hired J.J. Polk and Pat Connelly in assistant general manager roles and on early Monday morning he hired Marc Eversley as his new general manager. Things are moving fast in these front office changes and the status of Jim Boylen’s job could be the next topic to come up.

Karnisovas is evaluating current positions in the organization and ideally would like to bring in a new head coach. Someone that he and his new staff can bring in. But it hasn’t happened yet and Boylen still holds his job for now.

On Tuesday, Sun-Times Bulls beat writer Joe Cowley appeared on 670 The Score and talked about the Boylen situation. He revealed that Boylen believes he’s in great shape and that he would be “blindsided” if the Bulls make a change. Here is what he said via our friends over at Bleacher Nation:

Jim Boylen, the people I’ve talked to around him, they all feel his confidence he’s coming back is sky high. I know he’s talked to Arturas more than several times, I don’t know how many times he’s talked to Marc or if there is any kind of pre-existing relationship there. So he’s definitely pleading his case and Michael Reinsdorf still embraces him and embraces his what he brings, so I don’t think this is as clear cut as ‘oh the new front office, automatic a new coach.’ I think there will be a new coach, but I don’t think it’s as clear-cut as everyone’s thought initially … So that’s going to be interesting because it will be a blindside on Jim Boylen.

Alright then!

It sure as heck sounds like wont be if Boylen is fired but instead, when.