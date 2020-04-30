Big Baller! Latest NBA Mock Draft has Bulls landing intriguing guard

While we have no idea whether or not the NBA will return this Summer, we do know that the Chicago Bulls won’t be making the playoffs again in 2019-20. Another year of a rebuild has gone by but this time there has at least been some changes made in the front office.

Chicago has taken a new approach to this rebuild by hiring Arturas Karnisovas as vice president of basketball operations and Marc Eversley as new general manager. At least there is some new hope, right?

With Chicago not being in the playoffs, they will again be in the lottery this year hoping to land the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft. There is no date on when the lottery will take place, or even the draft but it’s never too early to look at mock drafts and who could be available for the Bulls this year.

The latest mock draft from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has the Bulls slotted at picking No. 3 overall, using Tankathon’s simulator and basing the picks off of what he’s heard from NBA sources. With that third pick, Vecenie mocked LaMelo Ball, the brother of Lonzo to the Bulls.







Ball is an intriguing guard at 6-foot-8 and recently announced he was declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft after playing one season in Australia. He’s the youngest of the three ball brothers with Lonzo playing in New Orleans and LiAngelo with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G-League. Their father, LaVar, has caught national headlines over the years creating the “Big Baller Brand”.

Here is what Vecenie said about Ball to the Bulls and playing with Coby White:

“…I’m going with who I think would be the best fit for them, here. Ball makes the most sense. He’s my favorite player in the class. I know that the Bulls drafted Coby White last year, but I see the pairing as being complementary of one another as opposed to the team replacing White with Ball (which is something they wouldn’t want to do anyway, after White finished the season exceptionally well).”

It would certainly be interesting to see the dynamic between Ball, White and Zach LaVine as the team’s primary guards but at this point if the Bulls are picking that high, they would need to take the best available player.