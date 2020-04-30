FOCO to release Chicago Cubs, White Sox D.C. Comics inspired bobblebheads!

Just a few weeks back we detailed some new MLB bobbleheads representing Game of Thrones for both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox by our friends over at Forever Collectibles. Now, they are set to release some more MLB bobbleheads and these will revolve around the D.C. Comic universe.

Coming soon to FOCO are Superman and Batman bobbleheads representing both sides of town and their respected baseball teams. Each team will receive a Superman and a Batman bobblehead in the set.

Take a look below:

Per the FOCO release:

Each bobblehead is hand painted to depict superheroes that any fan will recognize, and measure approximately nine inches tall (Batman) and 11 inches tall (Superman), making these the perfect additions to any collection at home, or any desk at work or school. “We’re not just sports fans at FOCO – we’re also big fans of comics and superheroes. FOCO is excited to combine the worlds of DC Comics and Major League Baseball in a new and unique way,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “We are confident fans will be eager to make these fun additions to their collections,” Katz continued.

If you want to preorder yours in Cubs or White Sox, please click here.