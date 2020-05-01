The Last Dance: Michael Jordan knew he was going to torch Clyde Drexler in Game 1 of ’92 NBA Finals

We are only four episodes in but so far “The Last Dance” has been fantastic. The world is getting an inside look at the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan in this 10-part documentary that airs two episodes every Sunday on ESPN.

Through the first four episodes we have received a look at Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson and the beginning of that dynasty starting with the 80’s and the Bulls’ first title in 1991. But this Sunday we will get two new episodes and by the look of it, a lot of it will feature on the 1992 season as well as the Dream Team in the Olympics.







As reigning NBA Champions, the Bulls would find themselves up against the Portland Trailblazers to defend the title. Ahead of Game 1 the media touted the matchup of MJ vs. Clyde Drexler as the one to watch. However, Jordan didn’t take that too kindly and made sure he would prove he was the dominant player in the matchup.

That can be seen in this sneak peek of Episode 5 of “The Last Dance”:

This one meant a lot to MJ and you will see exactly why Sunday night. #lastdance pic.twitter.com/Ye3JXdbsJI — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 30, 2020

Jordan torched Drexler and the Blazers for 39 points (35 in the first half) enroute to a 122-89 win to take a 1-0 series lead. The GOAT went to an unxpected part of his game, draining a than-record 6 three-pointers in the first half. He shot just 27 percent from the three-point line that season but made 6 of his 10 attempts.

It also gave us “The Shrug”:

Can’t wait to watch and hear Mike talk about this Game 1 and the dynamic of being compared to Drexler.