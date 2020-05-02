Chicago Bears decline option on Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears have until Monday to make their decision on Mitchell Trubisky’s fifth-year option but as expected, the team is likely to decline it.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday afternoon that the Bears will in fact decline the option before Monday’s deadline:

The #Bears are declining the fifth-year option on QB Mitch Trubisky, source said. The team has liked Trubisky’s attitude since the Nick Foles trade and it’ll be an open competition. A chance for Trubisky to make himself a lot of money before his contract expires next March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2020

With the Bears declining the option on Trubisky, he will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2020. Trubisky will battle for the starting quarterback job this offseason with veteran Nick Foles, a player the Bears traded a fourth-round comp pick for back in March.

This doesn’t mean that Trubisky won’t be back in Chicago for the future, however. There is a slim chance that the quarterback and the franchise work out a long term deal but that would require him to win the starter’s job and convince the Bears he’s their franchise guy. That’s something he couldn’t do the past two seasons as he really struggled in 2019.

Trubisky is now the fourth player in the Top 5 picks selected from the 2017 NFL Draft to have their fifth-year option declined. Only No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett had his option exercised. To make matters worse, both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson had their options exercised as well, both going later on in the first round of that draft.