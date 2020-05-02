Rookie Jaylon Johnson bringing a lot of confidence, goals to Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears rookie Jaylon Johnson isn’t shy from showing his confidence early in his career with the franchise. It’s only been a week since he was drafted but already the defensive back is bringing a certain swagger to the Windy City.

Johnson joined ESPN 1000’s ‘Waddle and Silvy’ Wednesday afternoon and laid out his goals for the upcoming season… if there is one…

Ok, sorry.

Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson went on ESPN 1000's Carmen & Jurko Show and said that he has 3 goals for this upcoming season. 1) Become a starter 2) Win rookie defensive player of the year 3) Win the Super Bowl — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 29, 2020

Johnson has a very good chance at being a starter on this team so it’s a pretty realistic goal for him.

The road to Rookie Defensive Player of the Year…might be a little harder. In the past 20 years, only two defensive backs have won the award. BUT, good news for Johnson is that those two have come in the past 5 years. Marcus Peters won in 2015 and Marshon Lattimore won in 2017. Has Johnson been doing his homework? Maybe he’s noticed that trend. If he turned out to be as good as those two? Goal No. 1 will be easy. When it comes to goal No. 3 though…

Johnson might need a little help. The Bears needed help at defensive back, but that’s just one area. If they want to make it to a Super Bowl, some of these draft picks, free-agent signings, and players that under-performed last year, need to step it up if they even want to be a contender.

That being said, it’s nice to see the rookie set out some goals for himself, along with an overall team goal. All the Bears fans in Chicago would love to see him deliver.

It’s go time, Jaylon.