Bears linebacker Roquan Smith enjoys weekend on boat with Abella Danger

The weather was beautiful in Chicago on Saturday but Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t seem to miss it one bit. Smith was on a boat in Destin, Florida and had a few friends on board including MTV reality star Nilsa Prowant and adult film star Abella Danger who was wearing a Bears visor:

Nice to see Roquan Smith hanging out with pornstar Abella Danger! pic.twitter.com/HAHDYru3P0 — BK (@bvks_) May 2, 2020

Alright, Ro!

Danger was on Barstool Sports’ “Friday Night Pints” and mentioned that where she was is open now and judging by the crowds, everyone took advantage of that. However, some more social distancing would have been preferred.

Later on, a video of Smith living his best life was shared:

Roquan Smith living that life. pic.twitter.com/B9ekwezv4X — 𝕮𝕵 ‘𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝕳𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉’ 𝕮𝖑𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖊 (@LuridRaider) May 3, 2020

At least the former first-round pick is having fun right? In all seriousness, we hope everyone had a good time and stayed safe.





