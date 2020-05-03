Gatorade pays homage to Michael Jordan with new “Be Like Mike” Ad

If you grew up loving Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, then you’re familiar with the Gatorade campaign “Be Like Mike” that ran during the 90’s. The commercial featured Jordan and the catching jingle that would get stuck in your head upon hearing it.

To celebrate “The Last Dance”, Gatorade has remastered the commercial with a few new additions.

NBA standouts Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum as well as WNBA and former Chicago Sky star Elena Delle Donne appear in the commercial as they are re-mixed in. Each one of them recorded a new part to the commercial from their home, mixing in well with the iconic commercial.

Check out the official debut below:

In addition to the new commercial, Gatorade has also created GIFs from the original “Be Like Mike,” so fans can take part in the conversations happening on Twitter. I’ve included some direction for finding the GIFs via GIPHY and the “Be Like Mike” jingle on TikTok and Instagram stories.

For TikTok and Instagram stories, To access the “Be Like Mike” jingle on TikTok and IG stories, type “Be Like Mike Gatorade” into the search box and look for the icon that displays Jordan with a green Gatorade squeeze bottle—this is the official jingle from Gatorade.

Fans can find the new GIFS via GIPHY here.

Don’t forget to let us know what you think about episodes 5 and 6 of “The Last Dance” which will air on Sunday night on ESPN.





