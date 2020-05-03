Jaylon Johnson named best value pick for Chicago Bears

It’s been one week since the 2020 NFL Draft was completed and there appears to be mixed reactions about how the Chicago Bears did with their seven picks.

While some media outlets bashed the Bears for their draft, specifically taking a tight end that early, others have praised it by saying Ryan Pace attempted to address some needs. But one thing that remains consistent is the love for Chicago’s second second-round pick, defensive back Jaylon Johnson.

The Bears selected the former Utah standout at No. 50 overall and if not for a shoulder injury, he may have gone in the first round of the draft which could be a big steal for the Bears. Bleacher Report broke down the draft for teams and had nothing but positive things to say about Johnson and the selection by the Bears. They called it the best value pick in the draft for the franchise:

Cornerback wasn’t the biggest need for Chicago, which finished ninth in passing yards allowed last season. However, it’s always good to add a Pro Bowl-caliber pass-defender, which is what Johnson can be. Johnson was viewed as a first-round prospect near the end of the predraft process. For example, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager mocked him at 19th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. Getting him in the middle of the second round represents tremendous value.

Johnson has already won over some Bears fans with his comments earlier in the week by saying he hopes to bring a Super Bowl to the Windy City in his rookie year.

We have a feeling Chicago is going to love the confidence in Johnson.





