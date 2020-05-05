Bears Should Be in the Mix for Post Draft NFC North Race

In the aftermath of the 2020 NFL Draft, one fact remains the same. Overall, the NFC North Division should be up for grabs this season. For Bears fans, the 2019 setback season was a bitter pill to swallow. But it’s not necessarily a portent of things to come. Meanwhile, the Vikings had the best draft in the NFC North. Green Bay stunned online sportsbooks with a bizarre first-round pick. Then there is a Lions franchise that can never seem to get out of its own way. Let’s asses the post-draft NFC North Division.

2020 Chicago Bears NFL Futures Odds and NFC North Assessment

Date: NFL Season Opens on September 10, 2020

2020 Chicago Bears Futures Odds: +6000 to win Super Bowl LV, +2850 to win the NFC, over-under win total 8.5 +128 over, -155 under

2020 NFC North Division Odds: Packers +141, Vikings +180, Bears +385, Lions +655

Chicago Bears 2020 NFL North Division Overview

Compared to the other teams in the NFC North the Bears may prove to be an NFL betting bargain. Those who don’t overreact to last season’s slip realize Chicago still has ability. Perpetually touted Minnesota has no record of delivering championship goods. Correspondingly the Packers annihilation in the NFC championship game exposed their weaknesses. Of course, the Lions are still the Lions. Detroit has still failed to produce a Super Bowl team in its history.

Green Bay’s Schizophrenia

Consider the strange maneuvers of the Packers. Green Bay signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a massive deal that still has two years to go. Rodgers remains productive and thrived under rookie head coach Matt LaFleur in 2019. Rodgers tweeted out his hope that the Packers would draft some skill to surround him with. After all, the Super Bowl window will soon be closing. With the massive commitment to Rodgers’ contract going all-in would seem to make sense. Yet the Packers drafted Rodgers’ future replacement in the first round.

Quarterback Jordan Love was highly rated by NFL scouts. However, he offers ZERO immediate help for Rodgers and another Super Bowl bid. Which begs the question as to why the Packers committed so much money to Rodgers. The two moves simply lack a championship drive connection. Now comes the question as to if Green Bay would trade Rodgers? They certainly look like a Super Bowl betting reach for 2020.

Counterfeit Hoodies

Specifically, Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia are on the hottest seats in pro football betting. Quinn and Patricia earned their bones for Bill Belichick in New England. The tandem incessantly talk about implementing “The Patriot Way.” So far all it has done is alienate Lions players and fans. And has flopped to an embarrassing degree. First-round draft pick Jeff Okudah was the top-ranked shutdown cornerback. Second-round pick D’Andre Swift is another immediate impact player. But there is nothing that indicates big things are head. Especially with Quinn and Patricia at the helm.

Minnesota Nice?

Fashion that a sheer number of draft picks by the Vikings. Minnesota traded well for extra picks. Owing to that was a total of 16 draft picks. So too were those quality picks. Starting with LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Minnesota is no doubt solid. And a proven contender. What they are not is a proven champion. Head coach Mike Zimmer is respected. He is also under fire to deliver a deep playoff run in 2020.

The Elephant in the Bears Room

Notwithstanding an 8-8 record in 2019 recall the Bears were 12-4 the season before that. Head coach Matt Nagy was celebrated for his offensive acumen. Now comes the big question of who will be under center in week one. Last year’s starter Mitch Trubisky flopped miserably. As a result, the Bears acquired Nick Foles. Nagy will redesign his offense thanks to tight end Cole Kmet’s arrival. Can Trubisky rebound and respond to Foles challenge? In the same way is Foles still a Super Bowl-winning quarterback? Chicago’s season hangs on those questions.