Does Comcast Xfinity carry Marquee Sports Network?

Nope. Not yet. Check back for updates.

Latest updates:

– 5/5 — It’s been a long time since we updated this but there hasn’t been any baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one thing hasn’t changed…. Still no Marquee Network on Comcast. Oof.

-2/21 — 40 providers will carry Marquee Network as of Friday, Feb. 21

– 2/21 — First pitch for Saturday’s Spring Training opener between the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics has been moved to the evening due to inclement weather projected in the area.

– 2/21 — Launch of Marquee Network on Hulu TV delayed until at least Opening Day.

Here is what Hulu TV released about carrying Marquee Sports Network and the channel not being ready for the first pitch on Feb. 22:

The Cubs, together with Sinclair Broadcast Group, are bowing their jointly created Marquee Sports Network, which was supposed to stream on Hulu, priced at $54.99. In a Feb. 21 statement, the Cubs said Marquee would be available to stream on AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) and “Hulu+Live TV in the near future.” No reason was given for the delayed launch on Hulu, which recently disclosed 2.7 million subscribers — topping Dish Network’s Sling TV. “The provider determines the launch date for the service,” Cubs spokesman Julian Green told the Chicago Tribune.

– 2/20 — Launch day schedule.

– 2/20 — It’s not looking good for Comcast Xfinity customers. At least through Spring Training. The Chicago Sun-Times’ Jeff Agrest wrote this piece on the latest in talks with Marquee Sports Network and Comcast Xfinity. That’s some disappointing news for a lot of Cubs fans.

– 2/19 — Chicago Baseball writer Bruce Levine is the latest to join the staff at Marquee Sports Network. Levine covers Chicago Baseball for 670 The Score and their website as well.

– 2/17 — Marquee Network strikes deal with Hulu TV.