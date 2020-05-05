ESPN moves up release date for Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire 30-for-30 documentary

The Summer of 1998 was a special one for the game of baseball as Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire’s home run chase caught the eyes of millions in the nation. And now, you will soon be able to relive that incredible Summer on your TV screen.

ESPN announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have moved up some scheduled 30-for-30 films to run on Sunday nights following the conclusion of “The Last Dance”. Among them is a documentary entitled “Long Gone Summer” which documents that 1998 home run chase and will premiere on June 14th.

With no live sports, ESPN made the decision to release the 10-part “The Last Dance” early on and so far, it’s been a hit. It will wrap up on May 17th with the final two episodes. From there, Part 1 of “LANCE” will debut on May 24th followed by Part 2 on the 31st. “Be Water” will air on June 7th followed by the “Long Gone Summer” on June 14th.

Here are more details on the releases including the topics of the films:

Following the airing of final episodes of the record-breaking documentary series “The Last Dance,” ESPN will air 30 for 30s “LANCE,” “Be Water,” and “Long Gone Summer,” which was an official selection to the Tribeca Film Festival. The films will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after their respective premieres, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library. Leading the slate on Sunday, May 24 will be part one of the two-part film, “LANCE,” which features unprecedented access to Armstrong through raw interviews and personal perspective on his full story, the inspiring rise and dramatic fall from grace. Lance is directed by Marina Zenovich (“Fantastic Lies,” “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind”). Part two will premiere the following Sunday, May 31. Bao Nguyen’s film “Be Water,” an intimate and very personal look at the life and purpose that motivated Bruce Lee, the martial artist trailblazer and pop culture icon, will debut on Sunday, June 7. Both films received acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Finally, on June 14, AJ Schnack’s, “Long Gone Summer”, an official selection of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, chronicles Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s storied 1998 home run chase following the 1994 MLB strike. For the first time, both men discuss that summer at length, including its lasting legacy and undeniable complications.

We can’t wait to see that ’98 home run chase told again.





