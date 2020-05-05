NIKE donates 30,000 pairs of shoes as part of COVID-19 relief efforts

The battle with COVID-19 continues on as we enter the month of May and there’s no end in sight. Despite states reopening slowly, there is still relief needed for our medical workers who are on the front line.

To help with those relief efforts, Nike announce that they are donating 30,000 pairs of the Air Zoom Pulse shoe to health systems and hospitals in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York City, and within the Veterans Health Administration. In addition to that, they are donating 2,500 pairs are being donated to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and in Belgium.

Check out pictures of the shoe below:

Nike isn’t doing it alone, either.

They have joined forces with Nike athletes from around the globe, including Casey Short from the Chicago Red Stars, as they posted thank you messages to healthcare workers.

“It’s been so inspiring to see firsthand not only the bravery, but also the selflessness of our healthcare workers,” said Short. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for all that you’re doing and all that you’ve sacrificed.”

Athletes in other cities, including Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick for the New York Liberty; Joc Pederson, with the Los Angeles Dodgers; Ja Morant with the Memphis Grizzlies and international Nike athletes in Barcelona, London, Milan, Paris and Belgium will make similar announcements for their local healthcare communities.

In Chicago, Nike has already donated $50,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and $50,000 to the United Way of Metro Chicago’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Today’s donation of product brings Nike’s total COVID-19 response to more than $25 million.