VIDEO: “The Last Dance” to show footage of Michael Jordan/Steve Kerr fight

We are three weeks and six episodes into ESPN’s “The Last Dance” with just four more episodes left. After last week showed a more personal side of Michael Jordan, one thing remains consistent: His competitiveness.

Jordan was one of, if not the most competitive player to play the game of basketball. Everything was a competition for the GOAT and we saw that last week. But this week in episodes 7 and 8, we get a look at a famous story of Jordan and teammate Steve Kerr during a practice in 1995.

The two will open up about the story in an upcoming episode as ESPN shared a sneak peek:

ESPN’s preview of next week is a peek at the Michael Jordan v Steve Kerr practice fight pic.twitter.com/SNXdFQTqEA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2020

NBC Sports Chicago broke down the commentary:

It’s a wild story that has been told for years but has never really been featured this much until now. “So one day at practice, Phil [Jackson] puts Steve Kerr guarding me,” Jordan said. “We’re on opposite sides of the scrimmage, and he’s talking all kinds of trash, and I’m pissed because we’re getting our ass kicked,” Kerr retorted. “Phil sensed my aggression, but he was trying to tone me down, and he starts calling these ticky-tack fouls,” Jordan said. “Now I’m getting mad, because for you to be protecting this guy, that’s not going to help us when we play New York. That’s not going to help us when we play these teams that are very physical. “The next time he did it, I just haul off on Kerr. When I foul Steve Kerr, I said, ‘Now, that’s a f—–g foul.’ ” “I have a lot of patience as a human being, but I tend to snap at some point because I’m extremely competitive, too,” Kerr said. “I’m just not really good enough to back it up, usually. But I’m going to fight.” It was at this point that Kerr punched Jordan. “He hauls off and hits me in the chest, and I just haul off and hit him right in the f—–g eye,” Jordan said. “And Phil just throws me out of practice.”

Yeesh.

The two would get over it eventually and Kerr would go on to hit a few big shots in his Bulls’ career helping them repeat a three-peat. But that’s going to be an incredible part of that episode and we can’t freakin’ wait.





