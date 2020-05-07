The 2020 Chicago Bears schedule was officially released on Thursday night by the NFL. It’s the latest event in the league’s unusual offseason due to COVID-19 but has provided a new talking point for fans.

After a few leaks on Thursday, the full schedule is officially out as Chicago will travel to Detroit to open up against the Lions. It will be the first time they will open the season vs. Detroit since 2010 and the first time in the Motor City since 1982.

In addition to that, the Bears will play in four prime time games.







Check out the schedule below:

PRESEASON

Aug 13-17: vs. Cleveland Browns

Aug 20-24: AT Denver Broncos

Aug 27-30 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sept. 3-4: AT Tennessee Titans

Week 1: AT Detroit Lions, NOON

Week 2: vs. New York Giants, NOON (CBS)

Week 3: AT Atlanta Falcons, NOON

Week 4: vs. Indianapolis Colts, NOON

Week 5: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:25 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 6: AT Carolina Panthers, NOON

Week 7: AT Los Angeles, 7:25 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: vs. New Orleans, 3:25

Week 9: AT Tennessee Titans, NOON

Week 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Monday Night Football

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: AT Green Bay, (Sunday Night Football)

Week 13: vs. Detroit Lions, NOON

Week 14: vs. Houston Texans, NOON

Week 15: AT Minnesota, NOON

Week 16: At Jacksonville, NOON

Week 17: vs. Green Bay, NOON

At first glance, I love the first four games. None of those teams should scare the Bears really and they could open up 4-0. The Bears will end the season playing three divisional opponents in their final six games including vs. Minnesota in Week 15 and Green Bay in Week 17.

The Nick Foles revenge game could also have playoff implications.