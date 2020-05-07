Chicago Bears projected win total updated ahead of 2020 NFL schedule release

The 2020 NFL schedule is set to release on Thursday night with some leaks already out there. Following the 2020 NFL Draft, the schedule release is now the next big event on the offseason calendar.

We are still months away from the (hopeful) start of the 2020 NFL season but already win totals are being updated in Vegas. While we don’t know if there will be football or not, the league is still going on as planned thus far.

For the Bears, following a disappointing 8-8 year that saw them miss the playoffs they are hoping to get back on track in 2020. They improved their defense at least on paper and made some additions to their offense addressing the quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end position in free agency and the draft. But how much improvement was there?

The Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas put out their updated odds for the upcoming season and the Bears come in at 8 wins. You can get the OVER on that at even money which isn’t a bad bet seeing that they won 8 games a year ago.

With the Bears schedule being a tad bit easier than last season, that’s actually not a bad bet to take that over. If you truly believe they are a playoff team, then why not?

Looking at the NFC North, both the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are at 9 wins while the Detroit Lions sit at 6.5 wins. This tells us that Vegas thinks it’s going to be a tight race at the top of the NFC North between three teams.





