Report: Chicago Bears to begin season vs. Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears could be heading to the Motor City to begin their 2020 NFL schedule. That is if this report is correct.

Ahead of Thursday’s schedule release, 670 The Score host Danny Parkins is reporting that the Bears will open the season at Detroit vs. the Lions in Week 1. Parkins also reported the Bears will have four prime time games and will end the season by hosting the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Week 17:

NFL SCHEDULE LEAKS #Bears Week 1: at Lions

Week 5: Brady and Bucs at home

Week 7: MNF at Rams

Week 10: MNF v Vikings

SNF after Thanksgiving at GB

Week 17: home v Green Bay — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 7, 2020

In the report, the Bears will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 7, host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 10 and then travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 12.

There is also a report that the Bears will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 16.

Make sure to check back with ChiCitySports for the full 2020 NFL Schedule when it's released on Thursday night.






