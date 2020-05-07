Report: Kristin Cavallari thinks Jay Cutler is lazy and unmotivated, leading to divorce

News broke last week that America’s favorite reality TV couple, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari, were calling it quits on their marriage.

Naturally, things started to run through everyone’s minds including the rumor of Cutler being romantic with Cavallari’s best friend which was talked about on Season 3 of “Very Cavallari”. But maybe that’s not the case and the latest report on the divorce suggests something else….

According to Page Six, Cavallari is frustrated with Cutler being lazy:

Kristin Cavallari is divorcing Jay Cutler in part because she was sick of the former NFL star lying around the house, Page Six is told. The “Hills” star married Cutler in 2013 when he was a quarterback with the Chicago Bears, and we’re told she thought he was lined up for a demanding career as a sports broadcaster after he hung up his cleats. But sources say that after his broadcasting career faltered, the ever-ambitious Cavallari, who announced in late April that the pair were splitting, found him “unmotivated” and even “lazy” — while he found that he had a penchant for hanging out with their three kids and menagerie of animals on their Tennessee farm. “She was growing increasingly impatient with him. He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something,” said an insider. “Instead, he backed out — this is [three] years ago — and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.”

DONNNNNNN’T CARE.

Look. Cutler played 12 years in the damn NFL, taking a beating every Sunday especially with that shit offensive line he had in the NFL. The guy needs a break and if he wants to sit around on the couch drinking coffee or watching deer all day, then so be it.

Cutler gave us some pretty damn good moments on “Very Cavallari” and we hope he still remains part of the show somehow.

