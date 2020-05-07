Stat shows just how good of a route runner Bears WR Allen Robinson is

For whatever reason people just love to hate on Allen Robinson or the Chicago Bears. Just a few weeks ago, former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said he didn’t believe Allen Robinson was a No. 1 wide receiver.

Others have since underrated him on Twitter.

But watching Robinson over the past two years has shown Bears fans just how good he really is. Even Jaguars fans can attest to that as Robinson was impressive in his time there as well. He put up a 2015 season in which he caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2019, he had 98 catches for 1,147 yards and 7 touchdowns.







On Thursday, Yahoo Sports! Matt Harmon tweeted out a graphic of Robinson and his route-running ability, something that is elite in his game over the course of his career. The reception perception graphic shows how good Robinson has been with a success rate for each route and holy crap look at this:

Bears WR Allen Robinson was elite in 2019, as shown by #ReceptionPerception: – 79.3% success rate vs. man coverage (98th percentile)

– 83.7% success rate vs. press (97th percentile)

– Both top 10 scores in RP history Destroyed people as a route runner. pic.twitter.com/HtzYx5lxp9 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) May 7, 2020

That’s not bad for a guy who has spent the majority of his career catching passes from Blake Bortles and Mitchell Trubisky. Robinson is a true number one receiver and extending him should be high on the list of things to do for the Bears this offseason.

Allen Robinson running a stick-nod route pic.twitter.com/xRqzVhLuQS — Receiver Life (@ReceiverLife_) January 5, 2019

They can’t afraid to lose him after this year no matter who or what their plan is at quarterback for the future. Locking down a player like Robinson is huge and should happen soon, hopefully.

