A man once bowed down to Michael Jordan in a club… wait, what?

They say you should never meet your heroes. But if your hero was NBA legend Michael Jordan and you had the opportunity to meet him, what would you do? Surely, you wouldn’t bow down to him. Or would you?

That’s exactly what happened one time in a Chicago nightclub while Jordan was a member of the Washington Wizards. His former teammate, Larry Hughes, told an awesome story in a March interview with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype. The story includes a fan getting on his knees and bowing down to Jordan on the nightclub floor.

Yep, the floor. Here’s how the story is told in the interview:

There were two, for me, that really stood out. On one road trip, we were going to Chicago and we were playing the Bulls. Obviously, MJ is the greatest thing since sliced bread in that city. We were going to a nightclub to hang out. And M would always hang out with the team, but he would just be there. He would just appear. He wouldn’t necessarily go through the front door and we didn’t know if he came through the back door or if they had a secret entrance for him, but he would always just be there. So we were walking in and we saw him coming in. And as we saw him coming in, all the heads turned. Also, camera phones were starting to become a big thing, so you’d see all the phones come up and now everybody is taking pictures and videos of him walking through. Charles Oakley was with him and there was one guy that would not respect the fact that M was trying to get to his seat. He would not move. Charles Oakley was a teammate, was a coach, but he was more so MJ’s enforcer. So, he had some words with the fan and the guy literally got down on his knees and waved his hands up and down like, “MJ, you are the king! You are the greatest!” Then, he just got up and he moved out of the way, and MJ sat down. I was just like, “Okay, I’ve never seen that happen in real life…” I’ve only seen that happen in the movies, so that was one time that stood out to me.

Okay, let’s be serious here. If any of us saw Michael Jordan in a nightclub we’d probably be in shock too and bust out our phones. But I don’t know if I’d bow down.

