Deshaun Watson confirms shocking revelation about Ryan Pace, Chicago Bears

With the Chicago Bears not picking up the fifth-year option on quarterback Mitch Trubisky, it stings that much more that Ryan Pace and the franchise picked the wrong quarterback. The Bears traded up to draft Trubisky at No. 2 overall over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, two players who have become franchise guys.

A few months back, the Chicago TribuneChicago Tribune did a deep dive into that 2017 NFL Draft and revealed that the Bears didn’t meet with prospect Deshaun Watson. Instead, they went with Trubisky and Mahomes for meetings and ended up picking the former North Carolina quarterback.







Now as we sit here a few days following the fifth-year option deadline, Watson digs the knife a little more deeper into the hearts of Bears’ fans and Pace. Watson took to Twitter to talk about Trubisky being picked over Mahomes and himself and confirmed that the Bears in fact did not meet with Watson once.

The bears NEVER ONCE talked to me.. https://t.co/nMX7JKW99P — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) May 9, 2020

Yikes.

Watson played on the highest stage in college at Clemson and took down Alabama in the national championship game with the entire country watching. It’s one thing to pick Trubisky over him but to not even meet with him? Wow.

Trubisky was their guy, I get that but in a year that you knew you were taking a quarterback you should have done all of your homework on every prospect. The Bears didn’t do that and now find themselves in a very tough situation as they are still trying to figure out their quarterback situation in 2020.