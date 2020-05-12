Game-used Air Jordan I’s set new record at auction

Michael Jordan and “The Last Dance” is all the rage right now and rightfully so. The 10-part documentary has aired eight episodes so far and will conclude this Sunday with episodes 9 and 10.

Now everyone is hoping to get a piece of history somehow.

As “The Last Dance” goes on, a pair of Air Jordan I sneakers have made some history in an auction. Per Darren Rovell of The Action Network, a pair of game-worn Air Jordan I sneakers are up for auction at Sotheby’s and have already hit $200K for a bid, a new record for game-worn sneakers in an auction.







And it still has six days left.

Some additional information on the auction:

Sotheby’s is pleased to present The One | MJ’s Air Jordan 1s – an online auction of Michael Jordan’s game-worn and autographed Nike Air Jordan 1s from 1985. A Player Sample (PS), the shoes on offer were custom-made for Michael Jordan in sizes 13 and 13.5. Among the most valuable pairs of sneakers in history, these Air Jordan 1s are in remarkable condition, and were exclusively crafted for Jordan – featuring supple leather and a unique cut that was specific to MJ. The vintage originals are in the Chicago Bulls white, black and red – the Air Jordan 1 colorway that Michael Jordan wore the most often on the court. In 1984, Nike gave Jordan a signature line of shoes and clothes – a crucial, unprecedented move to entice Michael Jordan to sign with Nike. Produced between February and April 1985, Jordan wore the present pair of Air Jordan 1s during an early, pivotal point of his career and thus catapulted the sneaker’s popularity.

The auction began on May 8th and will conclude on May 17th.