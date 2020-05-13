COVID-19: Serie A aiming for a return on June 13th

While we await the decisions for MLB, NBA, NHL and the NFL in the United States, there will be sports played elsewhere in the world beginning on Saturday. Bundesliga in Germany is set to return with a full slate of matches over the weekend as soccer will soon be back in our lives.

But the league isn’t the only one hoping for a return.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Italian Soccer league Serie A is aiming for a return in Mid-June pending government approval. The league has targeted June 13th as it’s date to get back onto the pitch for all 20 of its teams:

Teams are already planning to return to full team training on May 18, following government approval of the league’s medical protocol in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Individual sessions have already taken place. “As far as the resumption of sports activities is concerned, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated … in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players and all those involved,” Serie A said in a statement. Serie A said the clubs had also called on broadcasting rights holders to “respect the payment deadlines set out in the contracts in order to maintain a constructive relationship with them.”

The league has been suspended since March 13th due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Juventus holding a one-point lead over Lazio. Like Bundesliga, the matches would be played with no fans.







The part holding everything up is finding a process in which the league can test players and having a solution if a player does test positive during the league year.

There is no timetable for a decision from the government regarding approval. But there is hope..