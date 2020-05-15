Chicago Bulls rookie Coby White gives back to healthcare workers

The NBA has been suspended for two months now and despite the hope to eventually finish the season, the players are doing all they can to stay ready and even try to make a difference during this pandemic.

The former North Carolina standout was on a hot streak when the season came to a sudden halt, showing signs of breaking out as the No. 7 overall pick in the Draft. And while he’s staying busy by maintaining basketball shape through this quarantine, White decided to give back to his former college.

Per WRAL’s Chris Lea, White provided meals for Wayne UNC Health Care workers on the night shift. The rookie purchased McCall’s BBQ Restaurant in Goldsboro and had it delivered to the frontline workers:

Wednesday, White donated food from McCall’s BBQ Restaurant in Goldsboro to Wayne UNC Health Care workers on the night shift. White is just the latest athlete to use his fame, money and influence to try to uplift the spirits of the folks working hard in medical facilities. Many of the food donations have been given to day-shift workers, not leaving much for those working overnight. So now the night shift workers can say they’ve had something special done for them.

That’s an awesome gesture by the rookie to make sure those in need are being taken care of. Add this to the list of reasons why we love White being in Chicago and are proud of this.