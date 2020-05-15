Report: Chicago White Sox will have new opponent for game at Field of Dreams

MLB hasn’t officially announced a return just yet but the likely scenario features a return for early July and an 82-game schedule. At this point, we will take it as baseball has been off our TV since early March for Spring Training games.

While the hope is that the league does announce the return soon, a game on the Chicago White Sox original 162-game schedule is bringing up some question marks. The White Sox were set to play the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in Iowa, the first time an MLB game was to be played there. But with the new schedule proposal, it would take the game out of question.







Now, there are reports swirling that the game will go on and the White Sox will have a new opponent. Barstool Chicago’s White Sox Dave sent out a tweet stating that the game will not be against the Yankees but instead likely against the Cubs. Other potential teams include Minnesota, Milwaukee or St. Louis.

Hearing Field of Dreams game will NOT be against NYY in 2020… Most likely vs. Cubs, but could also be against Twins, Brewers, Cardinals or another midwest team — whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) May 15, 2020

The report lines up with what MLB’s proposal of an 82-game schedule with teams playing teams close in their region, limiting travel. So there could be some truth to it.

However, the first step in all of this is getting baseball back and officially returning which would be fantastic news for sports fans across the country.