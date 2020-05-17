Alright, which Salt Lake City pizza place poisoned Michael Jordan in 1997?

I’m sure you’ve heard the story of Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” ahead of Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals in Salt Lake City and you’ve probably heard it multiple times. The story that was told was Jordan felt ill ahead of the game and had a fever.

Despite this Jordan delivered, scoring 38 points in 44 minutes to earn a big win and grab a 3-2 series lead.

But during Episode 9 of “The Last Dance”, the story was told again and this time from the lips of Jordan and those closest to him. In the documentary, Jordan tells the story of how he was sitting in his Salt Lake City hotel room with his body guards, best friend and personal trainer. Jordan was hungry and they decided to order a pizza but being Salt Lake City, nothing was open except a pizza place.







The pizza was delivered around 10 p.m. but something suspicious happened. Five people delivered the pizza, a little unusual, and were peeking inside the hotel room to see who was in there. Jordan was the only one to eat the pizza as his trainer Tim Grover even mentioned how something wasn’t right…

Here is how the story was told in the documentary via Yahoo! Sports:

“Five guys delivering one pizza,” Grover said. “They’re all trying to look in. I take the pizza. I pay them. I put this pizza down. I say ‘I’ve got a bad feeling about this pizza,’ Grover said. Despite the bad feeling, Jordan ate the pizza. Nobody else partook. “I ate the pizza,” Jordan said. “All by myself. Nobody else ate the pizza. I wake up about 2:30 throwing up left and right.” Grover described Jordan as curled up in a ball and shaking, asking for a doctor. “It really wasn’t the flu game,” Jordan said. “It was food poisoning.”

Okay, first off this should teach us to NEVER order pizza in Utah ever again. Just don’t do it. The second thing is that some damn pizza place tried to poison the GOAT and it didn’t freakin’ work. Nice try, asshats.

But who really tried to poison Jordan? Well, it hasn’t been revealed and I don’t think we will ever get the answer…