Air Jordan 6 ‘Carmine’ to return in 2021

The year 2020 has already been a big one for sneakers and we haven’t even hit Summer yet. But even with that, we are starting to get an early look at some releases for 2021 and the latest will be good news to sneakerheads.

Fresh off a successful release of the Air Jordan 6 DMP, another favorite colorway of the iconic model is set to return next year. Per zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 6 ‘Carmine’ will make its return in early 2021:

The popular ‘Carmine’ colorway was last made available in 2014 and now seven years later will make the return for the 30th anniversary. The Air Jordan 6 made its debut in 1991 as Jordan and the Bulls won their first NBA title. The colorway first retroed back in 2008 as part of the Countdown Pack and was an instant hit. Since then, it’s made the return just once but that will change come 2021.







Per SoleHeatonFeet, the shoe will release in January 2021 and will retail for $190. Like all Jordan releases, you will be able to purchase the shoe on SNKRS as well as Jordan Brand retail stores across the country.