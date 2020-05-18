Ditka’s Restaurant in Chicago’s Gold Coast to close

If you have been to Chicago’s Gold Coast, you’ve likely had a meal at Ditka’s Restaurant, named after legendary Chicago Bears tight end and head coach Mike Ditka. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it’s had on businesses in the country, it’s forced the restaurant to make a tough decision.

Ditka’s announced on Monday afternoon that they will shut down operations citing the COVID-19 pandemic:

Back in October of 2019 the restaurant faced the potential of shutting down when its lease ended at the end of the year. But the restaurant agreed to a new deal to keep it open until the end of 2020. However, with the site not being open for the past three months that plan has changed.







The restaurant was opened in 1997 and is one of three Ditka’s locations in the Chicagoland area with the fourth being in Ditka’s hometown of Pittsburgh. The remaining locations will continue to be open in the future.