Gatorade, NBA to live stream Game 6 of the ’98 Finals via Twitter

While ESPN’s 10-part documentary “The Last Dance” has come to an end the content isn’t done just yet.

Just under 24 hours after the finale, the NBA and Gatorade have teamed up for a special live stream of Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals where Michael Jordan hits the game-winning shot to deliver title No. 6. As part of the stream, fans can join a live watch party hosted by Ahmad Rashad for real-time commentary and engagement.

Rashad will be joined by:

Sue Bird: WNBA player for the Seattle Storm

Ron Harper: Retired NBA player for the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers

Zach Lavine: NBA player for the Chicago Bulls

James Wiseman: Former player for the Memphis Tigers

Fans can also use participants can use the hashtags #Game6Live (a custom emoji will appear when this hashtag is used) and #NBATogether to join in the conversation. The live stream will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST and can be found HERE.