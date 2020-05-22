Should the Chicago Bears give the Miami Dolphins a call about QB Josh Rosen?

In a recent report from Michael Giardi of the NFL Network, it appears the Miami Dolphins have been receiving calls about Josh Rosen this off-season.

It’s easy to understand why teams might be checking in to see if Rosen is available. He’s not very good, BUT in this year’s draft the Dolphins obviously took Tua Tagovailoa, and they’ve also still got Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract. With two years and a potential fifth-year option left for Rosen, teams might be intrigued and take a chance on him, and the Dolphins may be open to parting ways.

With it seeming like the Dolphins might jump at a trade for the right price, should the Bears pick up the phone to check on Rosen’s availability?

Pick up the phone? Maybe. Actually give up something to acquire Rosen? Probably not.

There have often been questions about his drive to play the game of football, but his stat lines alone lead you to an obvious no. I mean, you think Trubisky’s yards per completion and yards totals were bad? You haven’t looked into Rosen… Trubisky was dead last in yards per attempt at 6.1 last year. Rosen was at 5.2 last year and 5.8 the year before. He has got some wild games in 2018 with the Cardinals and it didn’t get much better in 2019. How is it possible to throw the ball 25 times, complete it 15 times, and only rack up 85 yards with 2 interceptions?







He’s not any better than Trubisky. He might actually be worse. It might be hard for people in Chicago to imagine, but yes…there are worse QBs than Trubisky in the NFL. If Trubisky makes you pull your hair out… Enter Josh Rosen: “Hold my beer.”

And it’s not like Rosen hasn’t been given some opportunities. He started in 13 games in Arizona and didn’t do much with that opportunity serving up a whopping 2278 yards with 11 TDs and 14 INTs.

Now, maybe he got a raw deal since that was a turbulent season leading to a coaching change and really got only one year with the Cardinals/never got the chance to grow in a system. As soon as Kliff Kingsbury got to town, Rosen was toast. Kingsbury wanted Kyler Murray, and they went out and drafted him. See ya Josh Rosen. But… he was also given an opportunity in Miami this past year. With how bad that team was, they didn’t even think it was a good idea to play him over an aging Fitzpatrick to see if he could put anything together. He played in the first 5 games then got benched for the remainder of the season.

The argument can be made that you try and acquire him and bring out some of that potential people thought he had going into the draft, but right now the Bears already have two, what some would consider, “backup” QBs and they don’t need another. I’d say Trubisky has a better chance of being effective than Rosen does untapping this hidden potential.

If the Bears are down on Foles and Trubisky enough to even trade for Rosen, the season is already lost. They might as well go after Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields. I almost wouldn’t mind that plan with or without Rosen.

Do you think the Bears should even reach out to the Dolphins? Let us know below!