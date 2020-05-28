Anthony Rizzo joins Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy for ‘One Bite’ pizza review

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has built an empire with his successful media company that is on its way to the moon. Portnoy has built the site from the ground up and within that has a wildly successful YouTube series titled “One Bite” where he reviews pizza places all around the country.

Dozens of celebrities, athletes and well-known faces have appeared on the series which films outside of a different pizza parlor every day and the latest to do so is Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo.

With the MLB currently still suspended, Rizzo is down in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he’s training with quality assurance coach Mike Napoli. In between training, Rizzo filmed an episode at one of his favorite pizza places down there and like every one else that appears on the series, gave it his honest review. Check out Rizzo and Portnoy discussing baseball and Primanti Bros pizza below:

One 'C' on his chest, everybody knows the rules.






