Adam Amin To Replace Neil Funk As Chicago Bulls Play-By-Play Announcer

The Chicago Bulls announced Monday that Adam Amin will be replacing Neil Funk alongside Stacey King next season as the primary play-by-play announcer.

First and foremost, the Bulls knocked this hire out of the park. Kind of a surprise given the organization’s track record as of the past few years…

Now, for those of you that don’t know who Adam Amin is, he’s a Chicago guy born and raised and grew up a Bulls fan. That’s all we need right?? After graduating high school in Addison, IL, he attended Valparaiso University where he started to get into broadcasting through the college radio station and calling minor league baseball games for the Gary Railcats and the Joliet Jackhammers. After graduating in 2009, he worked his way up the ranks before ultimately landing at ESPN in 2011, where he primarily focused on collegiate basketball and football. Just this year, Amin left ESPN to join Fox Sports.

If you haven’t heard him on the national stage, you may have heard him fill in for a Bulls game or two, call a preseason game for the Bears, or occasionally appear on ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy. All of your local Chicago sports guys couldn’t be happier:

Congratulations to the new TV play by play announcer of the @chicagobulls @adamamin ! Adam is extremely gifted and will do a fabulous job with the great @Stacey21King I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge and thank Neil Funk for his years of spectacular play calling=legend. pic.twitter.com/EQzITy2ULy — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) June 1, 2020

Great hire @chicagobulls I'm super excited to be working with my guy @adamamin he's one of the best in the business. If there's anyone that can fill the shoes of the iconic Neil Funk it's my guy Adam. Welcome to the Chicago Bulls family Adam looking forward to a fun season 👊🏾 — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) June 1, 2020

The @chicagobulls have found themselves a dynamic announcer who loves the craft of calling games. Congratulations, @adamamin. https://t.co/igCZhgBjyc — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) June 1, 2020

Bulls fans should be excited as well because Amin is a great addition to the Chicago sports broadcasting group. Between him and Jason Benetti, the Reinsdorfs have been able to get some young, awesome, Chicago guys that should entertain Chicago sports fans for years to come.

The Bulls had big shoes to fill with Neil Funk leaving at the conclusion of this season, and I think they found the right guy to do it.