Time For Jim Boylen To Go? If The NBA Resumes This Season, It Will Be Without The Chicago Bulls

In a report per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, 22 teams would return to action if the NBA does end up coming back to finish out the season this Summer, but the Chicago Bulls were not included on that list.

Here are the teams that made the cut:

The NBA's return plan includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams. Here's who's in, according to @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/8s0qYYgLtt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 3, 2020

In previous reports, it was said that new Bulls VP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas and GM Marc Eversley would wait until the season was technically over and they had the chance to meet with Head Coach Jim Boylen before making a decision on his future. Well, the time is now. Put him on a rocket and launch him out of the Advocate Center like the Looney Tunes and Monstars did with Swackhammer in Space Jam. The Bulls season is now over and no more games will be played this season. There’s no first-hand evaluation of his coaching that will take place or allowing of him to finish the season and “do the right thing”. Time. To. Go.

I don’t think there’s much of an argument to be made for keeping him around by anyone with eyes, but there have been reports that John Paxson and Michael Reinsdorf want him to have a shot to prove himself… and that ladies and gentleman, is why AK and Marc Eversley should get him out the door. Has Boylen not had his shot already? Chances are if he sticks around, he’s not getting a whole new core of players. It’s going to be largely the same group. Let’s say the new management wheels and deals, drafts well, and it’s not the same group… Boylen is “given a shot”… and in some bizarre turn of events he actually succeeds? Isn’t that a huge indictment of the former management group that by the way, is still working with the team sans Gar? All these core players currently on the team are THEIR guys.







It would mean they set up Boylen to fail the past year and a half, which when it’s all said and done, I don’t believe is the case. I do believe there is talent there with this roster and Boylen is just not a good coach. They need to be developed and put in the position to succeed.

Honestly, if they don’t get rid of him, I’d say the changing of the guard thus far is a failure. If these new guys can’t see how much of a joke Boylen is, the Bulls are doomed.

Preview of Zach LaVine, Coby White, and Lauri Markkanen escorting Jim Boylen out of the office…

It’s likely only a matter of time before we hear an announcement about Boylen’s future.