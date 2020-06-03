VIDEO: Wild police chase through the streets of Chicago
For about 45 minutes on Wednesday night, a man led Chicago and State police on wild chase through the city.
The suspect was reportedly wanted in connection with a homicide and several shootings in the city and took off as police chased him. He led them on a 45-minute chase including crashing one car and then car jacking another at a gas station.
Check out the video below via WGN 9:
The wild chase went on the expressway, downtown, through neighborhoods and even into the stockyards before the suspect fled on foot and was finally captured. He struck a police vehicle at Irving and Ashland, injuring three officers.
Per WGN, the suspect is currently in custody.
One thought on “VIDEO: Wild police chase through the streets of Chicago”
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s things like this that make police judge us.. 7 shootings, we’ve gotta start reporting our neighborhood because this won’t change unless we do