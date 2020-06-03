Latest:

VIDEO: Wild police chase through the streets of Chicago

For about 45 minutes on Wednesday night, a man led Chicago and State police on wild chase through the city.

The suspect was reportedly wanted in connection with a homicide and several shootings in the city and took off as police chased him. He led them on a 45-minute chase including crashing one car and then car jacking another at a gas station.

The wild chase went on the expressway, downtown, through neighborhoods and even into the stockyards before the suspect fled on foot and was finally captured. He struck a police vehicle at Irving and Ashland, injuring three officers.

Per WGN, the suspect is currently in custody.



VIDEO: Wild police chase through the streets of Chicago

  • Ron T
    June 4, 2020 at 4:05 AM
    Ladies and gentlemen, it’s things like this that make police judge us.. 7 shootings, we’ve gotta start reporting our neighborhood because this won’t change unless we do

