ESPN releases new trailer for Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire 30-for-30

Fresh off the successful 10-part documentary “The Last Dance” which documented Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ last run in 1998, ESPN has decided to release a few more 30-for-30 films. Last week, they wrapped up the two-part Lance Armstrong documentary and tonight will premiere one on Bruce Lee.

But Chicago sports fans won’t have to wait long to see another doc on another sports team in the city.







On June 14th, ESPN will air “Long Gone Summer” which documents that thrilling 1998 home run chase between Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire. The duo wowed the country with their home run chase trying to reach Roger Maris’ mark of 61 in that Summer of 1998 and helped baseball return to an exciting level for the first time pre-1994 strike.

McGwire edged Sosa in ’98, finishing with 70 home runs on the year to Sosa’s 66.

As we get ready for the new documentary, ESPN has released the first look at the film below:

The film will make its debut on June 14th at 8 p.m. CT. Check back with ChiCitySports.com for more on the film including instant reaction after.