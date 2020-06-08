Latest:

Michael Jordan participating in Marlin Fishing Tournament

Michael Jordan has returned to the state of North Carolina but it’s not for what you think. Instead, Jordan is spending his time on the open waters as he’s in Morehead City, right on the coast of the state.

But Jordan isn’t there for basketball or golf. Nope, he’s there for the annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament as he is a new entrant this year.

Jordan’s boat “Catch 23” was spotted in Morehead City and the Big Rock has officially confirmed that Jordan is part of the tournament:

Big Rock has slowly become known as the premier spot for marlin fishing on the East Coast as the Gulf Stream drifts north along the N.C. coastline. From there, it crosses a continental shelf titled “Big Rock” where the tournament is named after.

There are 204 boats participating in the event this year which has a record-setting $3,343,975 purse. If there is a lot of money involved to be won, you better believe Jordan is going to be there. Also, how freakin’ great of a name is “Catch 23” for a boat owned by Jordan?

Let’s see what ya got, Mike.



