Michael Jordan participating in Marlin Fishing Tournament

Michael Jordan has returned to the state of North Carolina but it’s not for what you think. Instead, Jordan is spending his time on the open waters as he’s in Morehead City, right on the coast of the state.

But Jordan isn’t there for basketball or golf. Nope, he’s there for the annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament as he is a new entrant this year.

Jordan’s boat “Catch 23” was spotted in Morehead City and the Big Rock has officially confirmed that Jordan is part of the tournament:

No ‘Catch 22’ about ‘Catch 23’ because it looks like Michael Jordan is partaking in this year’s @BigRockFishing Tournament! According to the official Big Rock website, his boat is in fact registered. The tournament starts Monday. pic.twitter.com/RS4IXN2lu4 — TylerFeldmanTV (@TylerFeldmanTV) June 6, 2020

The 62nd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament gets underway officially today in Morehead City, NC. And yes, the rumors were true, there is a new participant this year, as Micheal Jordan has entered the competition with his ‘Catch 23’ boat. pic.twitter.com/OSWhDXE7xT — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) June 8, 2020

Big Rock has slowly become known as the premier spot for marlin fishing on the East Coast as the Gulf Stream drifts north along the N.C. coastline. From there, it crosses a continental shelf titled “Big Rock” where the tournament is named after.

There are 204 boats participating in the event this year which has a record-setting $3,343,975 purse. If there is a lot of money involved to be won, you better believe Jordan is going to be there. Also, how freakin’ great of a name is “Catch 23” for a boat owned by Jordan?

Let’s see what ya got, Mike.





