Patio season in Chicago is officially here, images from the weekend

Chicago has been on lock down for a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the city closing restuarants, the Lake Front Path, bars and more. Although places have been able to do curbside pickup, it’s been a while since we have been able to sit at a place and enjoy an ice cold beer, drinks or food.

But that’s about to change.

Chicago moved into Phase 3 of their reopening plan last week and now establishments are allowed to have patrons outside for outdoor seating meaning it’s officially patio season in the Windy City despite the restrictions. The tables are spaced out and capacity is limited (Or is supposed to be) but it’s still great to get outside. With the first weekend in the books for patio season, many didn’t shy away from participating as you can see below:

It’s good to have people on our patio again! Thanks WLS-FM! 🤟 Limited seating. Open 3-8pm. Delivery & pickup. Call ahead for pickup: 773-935-1919. Food delivery thru Doordash, Postmates, Grubhub. Thanks for your support! 🙏 #wrigleyville #chicago #chicagobars #southportcorridor pic.twitter.com/3mzWppbufI — Toons Bar & Grill (@ToonsChicago) June 6, 2020

The patios were pretty busy throughout the city with many not wearing masks. However, there was social distancing in most places with tables spread apart. While there was some criticism about places being packed via Twitter, overall it was a solid opening weekend.

But how long until we are back to normal? It could be sooner than we think whether it’s safe or not as Summertime Chicago is always a treat.