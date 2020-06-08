Report: Chicago Bulls have their eyes on this head coaching target

Now that the NBA has announced their plans for a return and the Chicago Bulls are not one of the 22 teams participating, the franchise now faces a very important upcoming few weeks.

One of the potential moves upcoming for the Bulls is the decision on head coach Jim Boylen. All signs point to the Bulls replacing Boylen this offseason and with them not being one of the 22 teams, they can finally go through with the process.







And according to the latest report, the Bulls may have their eyes on a candidate already.

Per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka is the front-runner fro the job. But he’s not the only one:

Sources have told the Sun-Times that 76ers assistant Ime Udoka is the front-runner to become the Bulls’ new coach, with Raptors assistant — and former Bulls assistant — Adrian Griffin also in the picture. Karnisovas and Eversley are familiar with both men, and each is more than qualified for the position. It’s a win-win, but it’s also a process.

This isn’t the first time that either Udoka or Griffin have been mentioned before in connection with the head coaching job for the Bulls over the past few months, so it’s interesting to hear their names again. Both have connections to the franchise as Marc Eversley worked with Udoka while with the 76ers.

This is just a report but it doesn’t look good for Boylen’s chances to survive and return next season and it appears as if the Bulls are at least attempting to get this thing fixed and on the right track.