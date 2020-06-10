Latest:

CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

CUBS 

2020 MLB Draft: Chicago Cubs select Ed Howard

Zack Pearson 0 Comments ,

The Chicago Cubs have made their first selection of the 2020 MLB Draft picking Ed Howard out of Mount Carmel with the 16th overall pick on Wednesday night.

Howard grew up a White Sox fan and played on the Jackie Robinson West Little League team that reached the world title game a few years ago. The short stop is one of the top HS prospects in the country.

Check back with ChiCitySports.com for more on the Cubs and the MLB Draft.

Zack Pearson

Zack Pearson

Follow me on Twitter @Zack_Pearson.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *