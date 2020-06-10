2020 MLB Draft: Chicago Cubs select Ed Howard

The Chicago Cubs have made their first selection of the 2020 MLB Draft picking Ed Howard out of Mount Carmel with the 16th overall pick on Wednesday night.

Howard grew up a White Sox fan and played on the Jackie Robinson West Little League team that reached the world title game a few years ago. The short stop is one of the top HS prospects in the country.

The Chicago kid is staying home—the Cubs make @ehowardIV the 16th overall pick in the MLB Draft. He grew up a White Sox fan, but I think he’s okay switching allegiances now.

Check out the reaction. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lt8ApqkwZm — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 11, 2020

Check back with ChiCitySports.com for more on the Cubs and the MLB Draft.