2020 MLB Draft: Chicago White Sox select Garrett Crotchet

The Chicago White Sox have made their first selection of the 2020 MLB Draft picking Garrett Crotchet out of Tennessee with the 11th overall pick on Wednesday night.

Crotchet is a left-handed pitcher with a lively fast ball that can get up there in MPH. Along with his fastball, Crotchet has a change up, curve and slider.

Here is the scouting report for Crotcher via FutureSox:

Circling back to Crochet’s performance in the fall, his fastball velocity jumped to 96-100 mph, which was up from the 91-95 mph (topping out at 97) during the spring. According to MLB Pipeline, his fastball already played better than its velocity due to high spin rates, and he also has a slider that sits 82-85 mph with above-average spin. His changeup has flashes of being well above-average, he has deceptive arm speed, and the pitch sits around 90 mph. Baseball America has echoed similar senitments about the young lefty, stating that he has the best stuff of any left-handed pitcher in the class, and quite possibly the best overall stuff of any pitcher in the draft. BA mentions that his fastball is a plus-plus pitch, while his slider is a plus pitch (with Fangraphs saying he has an Andrew Miller velocity/sweeping slider look), and his changeup is above-average. The length and angle of his delivery makes for difficult at-bats for opposing hitters, especially lefties.

