Betting odds: Nick Foles is the favorite to win starting job for Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears quarterback competition hasn’t started just yet according to Matt Nagy but according to one betting site, there is already a favorite.

BetOnline.AG released some updated NFL odds this week with some interesting props. The future home of Cam Newton was predicted with Chicago holding 16/1 odds tied with Buffalo and Los Angeles. But the intriguing one was the battle for the starting quarterback job in the Windy City between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles.

As we sit here in the final week of OTA’s with players only being allowed to do Zoom meetings, Foles has become the heavy favorite at -300 to win the job. His competition in Trubisky is at +200 right now.

Current odds to be Bears Week 1 starting QB Nick Foles -300

It’s a little interesting to see that BetOnline.AG thinks Foles is that big of a favorite to win the job. We don’t disagree and do think he will be the starter but at -300, those are large odds.

However, the +200 bet on Trubisky isn’t a bad one if you want to try and make some money.

There’s a legit chance that Trubisky does win the job with the hope that bringing in Foles may have motivated him more than he’s been in the past. Getting 2/1 odds on something like this might be worth throwing down $100 on. Plus, while Foles was brought in as the veteran, Trubisky does have experience in this offense as well.







The competition won’t officially begin until the team can hit the field, whenever that is. But it’s going to be the most talked about story line in the Windy City this Summer.