Madden 21 cover athlete and trailer officially released

As we lead into the Summer and the start of the NFL season in September, the return of football is right around the corner. NFL teams are wrapping up OTA’s and will (hopefully) report to training camp at the end of July. But there’s another big football event that leads into the season.

The release of EA Sports’ Madden series each year is a big one as millions buy it on their respected systems and this year will be no different. On Tuesday, EA Sports announced that 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will grace the cover of all three editions this year which is set to release on August 28th:

In addition to the cover reveal, the game released its first video of game play which has left many fans very underwhelmed as to be honest, it looks just like last year’s version. Check out the trailer below:

As for the new features, a few were shown in the trailer. The gameplay does look similar but EA Sports has implemented some new features for Madden 21:

All Out Control

Go all out with the new Skill Stick to link together clever skill-move combos that setup amazing gameplay moments. Master new evasive moves like dead-leg and slide hurdles combined with spins, jukes, and hurdles to create in space. Run up the score with an innovative ball-carrier system developed to inspire creativity.

Dominate The Edge

The new Skill Stick allows for full control and responsiveness with specific pass rush moves and combos. Be strategic as offensive linemen will build resistance to repeated moves. … Diversify your play calling to outsmart adaptive AI adjustments that counter your tendencies in new ways.

Clutch Stops

These are tackles where both the ball carrier and defender are aware of the first-down marker, end zone, and pylon. What this means is you’ll see ball carriers reach out with the ball while getting tackled to score a crucial touchdown or clutch up a first-down. You’ll also see the tackling defender struggle but successfully deny the ball carrier these reach-out moments.

Strike Your Pose

User controlled celebrations. They have added more celebrations to the game.

Face of the Franchise 2.0

Face of the Franchise returns! Create yourself and begin your career as a quarterback in high school where you’ll attempt to lead your team to a State Championship. We should mention while your career starts in high school, that doesn’t mean you’ll be the starting quarterback. Don’t worry, no story spoilers here. Next, you’ll start your college career on National Signing Day where you’ll pick between ten Division 1 schools. You’ll be able to play two seasons of the College Football Playoffs where you’ll attempt to win not one, but two NCAA Championships. While in college you’ll have the chance to stay as a quarterback or switch positions to a running back or wide receiver. After your college career, you’ll be attending the NFL Combine where you’ll have the chance to test your skills and run the iconic 40-yard dash. When you finally enter the NFL, your career doesn’t stop. You’ll have the chance to experience different storylines each season as you make your case for the Hall of Fame. Superstar X-Factors in Madden 21 The feature returns for another year with over 50 Superstar X-Factors for certain players in the game.

Madden 21 will be released in three different versions:

Standard

1 of 32 Players from NFL Team Elite Packs

5 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack

Deluxe

3-Day Early Access to Madden NFL 21 (8/25/2020)

12 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

1 of 32 Players from NFL Team Elite Packs

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack

MVP

3-Day Early Access to Madden NFL 21 (8/25/2020)

Lamar Jackson Elite Item with Power Up

1 Large Quicksell Training Pack

17 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

Madden Championship Series Ultimate Champion Pack

1 of 32 Players from NFL Team Elite Packs

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack

For those hardcore Madden fans, the MVP edition will allow you to play the game three days early on August 25th as well as give you some extra MUT items.

To preorder the game, visit the official site of Madden 21.