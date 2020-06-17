New Chicago Bulls Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman bobbleheads available on FOCO!

With the success of ESPN’s 10-part documentary “The Last Dance” which featured the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls title run, the 90’s Bulls have become a big talking point again.

Whether it’s comparing them to other historically great teams, more stories from that dynasty or even merchandise, it’s still a huge deal in Chicago and among basketball fans. Fresh off the ending of the show, our friends over at Forever Collectibles have released a few new special bobbleheads to celebrate two iconic players from that dynasty: Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

The new collection features four new bobbleheads including one of each player with NBA trophies, a Pippen lock down chain bobblehead and a dual bobblehead featuring both Pippen and Rodman. Check them out below:

Each bobblehead is exclusive and numbered out of 360 pieces, meaning these will go fast. These are the perfect bobbleheads for any fan or collector in your life and would make GREAT Father’s Day gifts!

To order:

Purchase yours now at FOCO